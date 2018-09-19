Road blockages and power outages still affecting Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being asked to exercise extreme care as they head home from work this evening as there are still problems with roads in the aftermath of Storm Ali

While council crews have cleared many routes in the city and county a large number remain affected by fallen trees and debris

Crews from the city and county councils have spent the day clearing routes but need more time to finish the work

Also, there have been fresh problems with debris over the course of the day as the strong winds and heavy rain have persisted in many areas

Meanwhile, the ESB says it hopes to restore power to the majority of Galway homes experiencing outages by late tonight.

It’s as thousands of homes across the county are now without a service after Storm Ali swept along the west coast.

Claregalway is one of the worst hit areas with nearly 2-thousand-500 homes without power.

Meanwhile, just over 2-thousand-100 homes in Salthill and more than 1-thousand in Tuam North are also experiencing outages.

Other affected areas include Spiddal, Oughterard, Screeb and Recess.