15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Road blockages and power outages still affecting Galway

By GBFM News
September 19, 2018

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being asked to exercise extreme care as they head home from work this evening as there are still problems with roads in the aftermath of Storm Ali

While council crews have cleared many routes in the city and county a large number remain affected by fallen trees and debris

Crews from the city and county councils have spent the day clearing routes but need more time to finish the work

Also, there have been fresh problems with debris over the course of the day as the strong winds and heavy rain have persisted in many areas

Meanwhile, the ESB says it hopes to restore power to the majority of Galway homes experiencing outages by late tonight.

It’s as thousands of homes across the county are now without a service after Storm Ali swept along the west coast.

Claregalway is one of the worst hit areas with nearly 2-thousand-500 homes without power.

Meanwhile, just over 2-thousand-100 homes in Salthill and more than 1-thousand in Tuam North are also experiencing outages.

Other affected areas include Spiddal, Oughterard, Screeb and Recess.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Major event on sustainable housing to take place in city
September 19, 2018
Major event on sustainable housing to take place in city
September 19, 2018
Galway Simon Annual Report says homelessness set to worsen
September 19, 2018
UHG has second highest number of people on trolleys today

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 19, 2018
Five Galway Hurlers Named On Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team Of The Year
September 19, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK