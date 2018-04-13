15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

RNLI says Salthill search for missing swimmer is now a recovery operation

By GBFM News
April 13, 2018

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI says the search for a missing swimmer in Galway Bay is now a recovery operation.

The Coastguard helipcopter will arrive in Galway Bay in the next half hour to join the effort to find the 38 year old man.

The alarm was raised just before 5 o’clock last evening when the man, who was swimming off Blackrock in Salthill, failed to return to shore.

The RNLI, Galway Fire Brigade and Gardaí are all involved in the operation – and Rescue 115 will rejoin the effort shortly.

For more on this story tune in at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
April 13, 2018
Galway to get new 1000 pupil secondary school
April 13, 2018
Major search resumes at Salthill for missing swimmer
April 12, 2018
Search underway off Salthill for swimmer who failed to return to shore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 13, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
April 13, 2018
Aintree Day 2 and Ballinrobe Races Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK