RNLI says Salthill search for missing swimmer is now a recovery operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway RNLI says the search for a missing swimmer in Galway Bay is now a recovery operation.

The Coastguard helipcopter will arrive in Galway Bay in the next half hour to join the effort to find the 38 year old man.

The alarm was raised just before 5 o’clock last evening when the man, who was swimming off Blackrock in Salthill, failed to return to shore.

The RNLI, Galway Fire Brigade and Gardaí are all involved in the operation – and Rescue 115 will rejoin the effort shortly.

