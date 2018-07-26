15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

RNLI rescues tourists stranded on island in Galway Bay

By GBFM News
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 5:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway RNLI this afternoon rescued three German tourists trapped on Hare Island in Galway Bay.

The tourists found themselves stranded on the island, which lies off Renmore, by a rapidly rising tide shortly before lunchtime.

A person on the shore spotted them in difficultly and called emergency services.

Galway Lifeboat arrived on the scene within ten minutes and transported the students to safety at Galway Docks.

The RNLI says the incident highlights the dangers of going out to Hare Island during rising tide – and how quickly people can become cut off.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Laptops and phones seized in 4 properties in the west as part of national investigation into child abuse material
Housing charity warns youth homelessness a growing problem in Galway
July 26, 2018
Housing charity warns youth homelessness a growing problem in Galway
July 26, 2018
Laptops and phones seized in 4 properties in the west as part of national investigation into child abuse material
July 26, 2018
Major assessment underway on future of services at Galway University Hospitals

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
10 cents from every bottle of Supermac’s GAA water and 1 cent of every litre of fuel purchased at The Galway Plaza will go towards the training funds of the Galway GAA teams
July 26, 2018
Green Army Secure Place In World Cup Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK