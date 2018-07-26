RNLI rescues tourists stranded on island in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway RNLI this afternoon rescued three German tourists trapped on Hare Island in Galway Bay.

The tourists found themselves stranded on the island, which lies off Renmore, by a rapidly rising tide shortly before lunchtime.

A person on the shore spotted them in difficultly and called emergency services.

Galway Lifeboat arrived on the scene within ten minutes and transported the students to safety at Galway Docks.

The RNLI says the incident highlights the dangers of going out to Hare Island during rising tide – and how quickly people can become cut off.