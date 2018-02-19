15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Rival cinema groups bid to block Eye Cinema development fails

By GBFM News
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 6:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city is set to get a new boutique cinema.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning approval for a four-screen facility at the Eye Cinema at Wellpark.

Galway City Council originally granted planning permission to Radical Properties Limited to change the use of retail and restaurant space into a boutique cinema, restaurant and bar at the Eye Cinema in Wellpark.

However, a rival cinema group objected to the decision and lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

Galway Multiplex Limited cited concerns over the capacity of the road infrastructure in the area and described it as an ‘over-intensification’ of the area.

An Bord Pleanála has granted approval stating that due to the limited nature of the development, it would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

The new boutique cinema development is subject to 9 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that the restaurant element of the Wellpark development must not be used as a takeaway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
