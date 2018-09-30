Rise in house prices across Galway continues to slow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rises in house prices across Galway are continuing to slow down.

The latest report from property website Daft.ie shows that while prices are still increasing, there’s been a marked drop compared to this time last year.

It’s report for the third quarter of this year shows that prices in the city were up six percent – compared to nine percent during the same time in 2017.

Meanwhile, in the county, prices in quarter three were up seven percent – compared to a rise of nine percent seen this time last year.

The average city home now costs almost 290 thousand euro – while the average property elsewhere in the county stands at 200 thousand.

Nationally, prices are beginning to stabilize in many areas as new housing stock enters the market.

Report author Ronan Lyons says increases in availability in urban areas is having a knock-on-effect elsewhere.