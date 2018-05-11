Ring of steel in place around Salthill ahead of Ed Sheeran concerts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ed mania has arrived in Galway – as the city gears up to host two massive concerts this weekend.

Over 60,000 fans are due to arrive in Salthill over the weekend to attend the Ed Sheeran gigs at Pearce Stadium.

Over 130 Gardaí will be on duty in Salthill this weekend as huge crowds of Ed Sheeran fans arrive for his two massive gigs at Pearce Stadium.

70 Gardaí will be on duty outside the venue, and another 32 will be on duty inside the stadium.

Sergeant Senan Wall says the barriers will be put up around Salthill this evening at 6 – but it wont affect the Darkness into Light walk, which takes place on the prom in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

In Salthill village, Ed fever has well and truly hit – there’s cardboard cutouts, banners and flags welcoming the former busker to Galway.

Ed’s relationship with the city is well documented – he busked on shop street back in 2003 when he was just 12 years old.

More recently, Ed brought his friend Saoirse Ronan along on a surpise visit to the city and Salthill where they caused hysteria while filming the video for the smash hit track, Galway Girl.

Gardaí are advising motorists that their ring of steel will come into effect in the west of the city from 6 this evening – and will remain in place until 1am on Monday.

There’ll be no access to the cordened area during these times – with the exception of residents, who’ve been issued with passes.

The 5 kilometer cordon perimeter is along the prom to threadneedle road, along kingston/taylors hill to rosary lane and lower salthill.

There’ll be restricted access to every route within this perimeter – but the main roads around the cordened area are all open.

Full details of public transport, parking, ticket entrances, and access for people with disabilities are available at garda.ie.

Sgt Senan Wall says there’ll be plenty of parking for concert goers withing walking distance of Pearse Stadium.

Despite the roads lockdock, salthill village is well and truly open for business.

The shops, pubs and restaurants are embracing what’s set to be one of the busiest weekends the village centre has seen.

Roger Sullivan from the salthill traders group says the village is ready for an amazing weekend.

Meanwhile, back in the city, the Latin Quarter is hosting its very own Ed Fest.

From today until Sunday, the popular social spot will be ‘Painting the town Ed.’

Highlights of the festival will include; Ed Sheeran DJ sets and tribute acts playing in the bars, Sheeran themed shop fronts and window displays, Ed Sheeran buskers on the streets, an Ed look-alike competition, and Ed Sheeran inspired food and drinks in the bars and restaurants.

Galway Bay fm will be keeping you up to date across the weekend with live reports and social media updates.