The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Revenue settles 5 Galway tax default cases for €1.5m

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Revenue has settled five cases of tax defaulting in Galway with a total value of 1.5 million euro in their latest sweep.

The biggest single settlement concerns a Kilcolgan-based medical consultant who was hit with a bill of 717 thousand euro.

 

The latest activity from Revenue relates to the final quarter of last year – with more than 60 cases settled nationwide for a total of more than €10m.

5 of these cases were in Galway with an overall figure of €1.5m – which includes tax due as well as interest fees and penalties.

Top of the list is medical consultant Kenneth Kaar, with an address at Glebe House, Kilcolgan – whose settlement was almost €718 thousand.

Next is motor dealer and mechanic Enda Conway of Pallas in Ballyshrule – who settled for €317 thousand.

He’s followed by landlord Michael Lynskey of Lacken, Ardrahan who was hit with a total bill of €315 thousand.

Farmer and PAYE employee Deirdre Keely Keeshan, of Ashlawn, Loughrea settled for €60 thousand.

While Painter-Decorater and company director Jason P Curran of Ros Ard, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra settled for €57 thousand.

Nationally, the largest settlement concerned Dublin-based Dunbar IT Consulting – whose settlement totalled over €1 million.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
