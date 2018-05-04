Revenue seize €42K of tobacco products in city searches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 13,000 unstamped cigarettes, 27KG of unstamped tobacco and almost €3 thousand in cash has been seized in the city.

It’s after Revenue, assisted by Gardai, carried out searches at a house last evening during what’s being described as an ‘intelligence led’ operation.

It’s estimated the total value of the tobacco products seized is around €42 thousand.

In a statement, Revenue also says it believes that €2,700 seized during the operation was the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.