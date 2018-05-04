15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Revenue seize €42K of tobacco products in city searches

By GBFM News
May 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 13,000 unstamped cigarettes, 27KG of unstamped tobacco and almost €3 thousand in cash has been seized in the city.

It’s after Revenue, assisted by Gardai, carried out searches at a house last evening during what’s being described as an ‘intelligence led’ operation.

It’s estimated the total value of the tobacco products seized is around €42 thousand.

In a statement, Revenue also says it believes that €2,700 seized during the operation was the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house
Man due before Galway District Court over stabbing of Garda in Oranmore
May 4, 2018
Man due before Galway District Court over stabbing of Garda in Oranmore
May 4, 2018
Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house
May 4, 2018
Leo Varadkar ‘deeply regrets’ Sean Canney leaving Independent Alliance

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 4, 2018
MacDara Wins League and Cup Double
May 4, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK