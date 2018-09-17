Revamp of Rose of Tralee Festival means Galway will only have a Rose every second year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will no longer be allowed to contest the popular Rose of Tralee competition every year, but only every second year

In a surprise move the organisers have announced that while Roses representing Kerry, Cork and Dublin will continue to be selected every year a Rose will represent Galway every second year from 2019

In what is being seen as an attempt to soften the blow the organisers say that on the years Galway will be contesting the competition the Galway rose will be straight through to the TV final and there will be no regional final

The Executive Chair of the festival, Anthony O’Gara says the selection of 32 Roses from 66 for the TV Selection is not sitting well with them

He states that regardless of how sensitively it’s handled, it’s not in-keeping with their ethos or tradition

As a result there will be just 32 Roses competing each year from now on