Results start to file in from across the country in Presidential election

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Results are filing in from across the country in the Presidential election.

The figures show a clear win for Michael D Higgins and a strong performance for Peter Casey.

Most count centres around the country have filed their results and there’s a clear pattern

Michael D Higgins has comfortably won this election with Peter Casey putting in a strong performance.

The incumbent has won all the constituencies announced so far and may win the entire country.

Peter Casey came within 6 points of Mr Higgins in Donegal – he so far has about 26 per cent of the vote

Michael D Higgins is still on course to be elected on the first count.

A number of the candidates have now arrived at Dublin Castle.

Seán Gallagher saying he doesn’t regret running again despite his poor showing this time around, and that today is not a day for postmortems

While Gavin Duffy says Michael D Higgins deserves the win and wouldn’t rule out a run at office again.

It’s still unclear when a final result will be declared.