Restaurant group to open Salthill base with the creation of 35 jobs

By GBFM News
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A catering company is to open a new restaurant in Salthill with the creation of 35 jobs.

Gourmet Food Parlour has announced plans to expand its operations to Salthill and Skerries.

The company first opened in 2006 in Swords and have gone on to open an additional seven locations across Dublin employing over 240 staff.

The new base in Salthill will be the group’s first outlet outside of Dublin and is scheduled to open in October.

More from Gourmet Food Parlour Managing Director and Barna native Lorraine Heskin at 5

