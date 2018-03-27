Republic of Ireland claim Bob Docherty Cup

England 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Lydia Hudson (29), Muireann Devaney (44), Erin McLaughlin (54)

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Schools select captured the elusive Bob Docherty Cup in Ulster University, Jordanstown this afternoon (March 26) running out 2-1 winners to England in a crunching encounter.

The Lionesses were showing more of the drive and commitment in the first half which saw them deservedly take the lead just before the interval with Lydia Hudson finishing off neatly after Alyssa Aherne’s initial effort was blocked by Therese Kinnevey.

Berkeley introduced Erin McLaughlin of Carndonagh Community School for St. Paul’s SS, Oughterard pupil Anna Fahey at half time and the resurgence seemed to work wonders for the Irish scholars.

Both McLaughlin and Palmerstown CS starlet Jessie Stapleton came close to grabbing an equaliser early on but inform Kiya Webb denied the deadly duo.

The pace and intensity of the Irish was building momentum as the half progressed and their hard working endeavour paid off midway through as Manorhamilton’s Muireann Devaney created a sensational goal to level proceedings

A new found confidence, saw the Irish take the lead ten minutes later through super sub Erin McLaughlin as she headed home a Shauna Brennan cross with six minutes remaining.

Kerry Brown of Moville Community College was unlucky not to capitalise on some poor defending as Webb averted a dangerous ball in the box late on with another fine save moments later as Erin McLaughlin pounced for her brace.

It was an absorbing contest and a game of two halves as the Republic of Ireland were showing their pedigree as the game progressed, with the late win merited.

In the other pairings on Match Day 3, the Northern Ireland ‘A’ squad enjoyed a 2-0 victory over defending Champions Wales while their counterparts, Northern Ireland ‘B’ were outdone 3-0 by Scotland.

The U15 Girls’ had a sensational season with Head Coach Richard Berkley at the helm. The Tallaght native who is applying his trade as a teacher in Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh remained unbeaten heading into this tournament. The 18 players selected were exceptional with only one goal conceded throughout their competitive outings. This came in their 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their February friendly in Dublin followed up a month later with a 3-0 win away to England in the John Read Trophy in Stafford.

Following today’s performance, the girls notched up 11 goals in three games with a solidarity goal from Hudson the only one conceded from the Hayes, Coen and Askainyte combo! A remarkable achievement considering the high standard of football on display from the other five teams competing.

The Bob Docherty Cup will make a welcome return to the Republic following an eight year absence. The last squad to triumph included Senior Internationals Amber Barrett (Loreto Community School, Milford) and Katie McCabe (St. Paul’s SS, Greenhills) as well as that day’s match winning hero Gemma McGuinness (Moville Community College), Carys Johnson (Coláiste Muire, Buttevant), Sarah Rowe (St. Mary’s SS, Ballina) and Schools’ Captain Chloe Mustaki (St. Kilian’s Deutsch Schule).

A new chapter has been written by the Class of 2018 who can be extremely proud of their accomplishments

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND | Rugile AskaInyte (St. Mary’s Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin), Abbie Clarke (Muckross Park College, Donnybrook), Shauna Brennan (Claregalway College), Therese Kinnevey (St. Paul’s Secondary School, Ougherard), Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School), Aoibheann Clancy (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Aoife Horgan (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Ballybunion), Della Doherty CAPTAIN (Coláiste Iosagain, Portarlington), Anna Fahey (St. Paul’s Secondary School, Ougherard), Muireann Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Ellen Molloy (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)

SUBS USED | Erin McLaughlin (Carndonagh Community School) for Fahey (HT), Kerry Brown (Moville Community College) for Molloy (47), Kate O’Dowd (St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen) for Doherty (59)

SUBS NOT USED | Emma O’Donoghue (Coláiste Muire, Ennis), Leah Hayes Coen (Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle West) Kate Slevin (Claregalway College), Emer O’Neill (St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh).

MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Karen Byrne (St. Ultan’s National School, Navan) GK Coach Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford), Performance Analyst Emma Mullin (IT Sligo), Kit Person Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife Burke

ENGLAND | Lana Timson, Kiya Webb, Safia Paraiso, Ruby Hughes, Emily Slater, Amber Treweek, Kira Hockley, Sally Ann Hitchen, Emily Atkinson, Poppy Pryor, Tamara Abbie Wilcock, Alyssa Mae Aherne, Lauren Hart, Mia Ross, Libbi Mae McInnes, Mary Collier, Bebe Smith, Lily Jackson.