News Break

Report published into disappearance of Aran Islands soldier in Lebanon in 1981

By GBFM News
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Defence has published a report into the disappearance of a soldier from the Aran Islands while on active duty in Lebanon in 1981.

20 year old Private Caomhán Seoighe from Inis Oirr, also known as Kevin Joyce, was just one week away from completing his tour of duty when he disappeared.

Private Caomhán Seoighe, from Inis Oirr, vanished along with Private Hugh Doherty when their observation post came under attack on April 27th, 1981.

Private Doherty was later found dead from gunshot wounds – while the Defence Forces believe Private Seoighe was killed shortly after his abduction.

However, his body was never recovered.

An independent review into the incident by retired High Court Judge Roderick Murphy has now been published by the Department of Defence.

For more on this story tune in at 2…

