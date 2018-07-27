15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Report on St Brigid’s in Ballinasloe shows agreement on future of site

By GBFM News
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report on potential uses for St. Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe has highlighted a ‘very clear’ consensus on it’s future.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten, who’s been overseeing a consultation project on the future of the site.

A report has now been published, which outlines an overall consensus for a multi-use space that would draw on the mental health history of the site.

This could involve the creation of a museum and heritage site which would incorporate features such as training facilities and commercial space.

It follows a high-level meeting last month which brought together local stakeholders and representatives from state agencies.

The backbone of the project is an online survey carried out earlier this year – which drew over 600 responses from members of the public.

Independent Minister Naughten says the next step will be promoting the vision for the site – and looking towards a feasability study.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Works to get underway shortly at Kilmeen Cross
July 27, 2018
Works to get underway shortly at Kilmeen Cross
July 27, 2018
Gardai appeal for witnesses after dog beaten to death in Ballinasloe
July 27, 2018
No patient safety concerns at Merlin Park Hospital over case of Legionnaires disease

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 27, 2018
Tough home crowd awaits Ireland Under 18 men in European semi-final on Saturday
July 27, 2018
All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Sure Stats Preview – Joe Canning V Tony Kelly
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK