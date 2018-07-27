Report on St Brigid’s in Ballinasloe shows agreement on future of site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report on potential uses for St. Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe has highlighted a ‘very clear’ consensus on it’s future.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten, who’s been overseeing a consultation project on the future of the site.

A report has now been published, which outlines an overall consensus for a multi-use space that would draw on the mental health history of the site.

This could involve the creation of a museum and heritage site which would incorporate features such as training facilities and commercial space.

It follows a high-level meeting last month which brought together local stakeholders and representatives from state agencies.

The backbone of the project is an online survey carried out earlier this year – which drew over 600 responses from members of the public.

Independent Minister Naughten says the next step will be promoting the vision for the site – and looking towards a feasability study.