Report finds 57 percent of county residents are satisfied with local authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 57 percent of county Galway residents are satisfied with their local authority.
That’s according to a report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
Time posted: 9:13 am
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 57 percent of county Galway residents are satisfied with their local authority.
That’s according to a report published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…
|091 770000
|[email protected]
|Follow GBFM News on Twitter