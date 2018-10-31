15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Report examining socio economic profile of Galway Gaeltacht to be launched this week

By GBFM News
October 31, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report examining the socio-economic profile of the seven Gaeltacht areas including Galway’s Gaeltacht, will be launched later this week.

The study has been completed following a collaboration with the All-Island Research Observatory at NUI Maynooth and the Irish Research Council.

It provides both an individual and comparative profile of the seven Gaeltacht areas and associated Language Planning Areas.

Senator Padraig Ó Céidigh will launch the report at the Oireachtas na Samhna Festival this Friday in Killarney.

He says it aims to enhance the development of Gaeltacht regions.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
