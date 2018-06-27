15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Report due on potential uses of St. Brigids in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An interactive museum, a training centre, a national apprenticeship centre, a film studio, a wellness village or simply a plot of recreational space.

Just some of the suggested uses for the idle St. Brigid’s site in Ballinasloe at a recent high level meeting about the potential of the former hospital.

The discussion based workshop was organised by Minister Denis Naughten and brought together local stakeholders with representatives from various state bodies.

They included Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, The Film Board and RTE – as well as various Government departments.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…

