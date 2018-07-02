15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Renewed Effort For Club Players Association To Give Players A Voice

By Sport GBFM
July 2, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

There has been a renewed effort in giving Club players a voice when it comes to the GAA.

The CPA was established to 2017 to become the club person’s voice in the GAA. A core objective of the Club Players Association is to establish a regular playing season for clubs and curbing the pervasive influence of the county scene on the fixtures calendar of club players the length and breath of Ireland.  It is the desire of club people, that fixtures for clubs are set out in a definitive manner rather than the current situation whereby club games are vying for space in the calendar alongside national league and championship fixtures at inter-county level.

Padraig Carr, the CPA Representative in Galway, spoke to John Mulligan

 

 

 

 

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Experienced Telehandler Driver Required for Edinburgh
Minister says NUIG human biology building provides unique platform for Galway
July 2, 2018
Gaelforce West Pros 2018
July 2, 2018
Track and Road Stars Named in Squad for Glasgow Elite Euros
July 2, 2018
Ticket Details Announced For Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final Replay

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 2, 2018
Minister says new human biology building at NUIG at cutting edge research
July 2, 2018
Call for tougher action on drunk patients at UHG Emergency Department

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline