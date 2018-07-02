Renewed Effort For Club Players Association To Give Players A Voice

There has been a renewed effort in giving Club players a voice when it comes to the GAA.

The CPA was established to 2017 to become the club person’s voice in the GAA. A core objective of the Club Players Association is to establish a regular playing season for clubs and curbing the pervasive influence of the county scene on the fixtures calendar of club players the length and breath of Ireland. It is the desire of club people, that fixtures for clubs are set out in a definitive manner rather than the current situation whereby club games are vying for space in the calendar alongside national league and championship fixtures at inter-county level.

Padraig Carr, the CPA Representative in Galway, spoke to John Mulligan