Remaining All Ireland Schools Basketball League Finals Postponed

By Sport GBFM
February 27, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

The Basketball Ireland All Ireland Schools League finals, which were scheduled for this Wednesday (February 28th) and Thursday (March 1st) have officially been postponed.

The postponement comes in the face of severe weather warnings from Irish weather forecaster, Met Éireann. The games have been rescheduled to be played on Monday, March 12th, and Thursday, March 15th.

RESCHEDULED – Basketball Ireland All Ireland Schools League finals fixtures 2018 

PLEASE NOTE – All games will be played at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght

Monday, March 12th, 2018

U16 B Boys

11:00am – St Oliver’s Drogheda (Louth) v Colaiste Einde (Galway)

 

U19B Girls

12:30pm – Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork) v Loreto St Stephen’s Green (Dublin)

 

U16A Boys

2.00pm – Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore (Kerry) v Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork)

 

U19C Boys

3:30pm – Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Cork) v O’Carolan College Nobber (Meath)

 

Thursday, March 15th, 2018

U16C Boys

11:30am – St Patrick’s Grammar School (Armagh) v Heywood Community School (Laois)

 

U16A Girls

1.00pm – Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise (Laois) v Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland (Kerry)

 

U19C Girls

2:30pm – Colaiste Pobail Setanta v OLM Drimnagh

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline