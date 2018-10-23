15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Relocation survey finds three out of four professionals had no difficulty in finding work in Galway

By GBFM News
October 23, 2018

Time posted: 5:41 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three out of four professionals who opted to relocate to the West for work didn’t find it difficult to find employment.

That’s one of the key findings of a new study published today which surveyed 200 people who have recently moved to Galway or Mayo.

The report includes responses from professionals who relocated from 21 different countries including Australia, Canada, the United States, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

91% said they were happy with their move to the region, while 78% would recommend relocating to Galway or Mayo to others.

Since relocating, 76 percent say there is a better balance between their working and home lives.

Reasons for moving include a better quality of life, career opportunities, lower property prices and more disposable income.

The study was led by recruitment firm Collins McNicholas in conjunction with the IDA and was launched today at Boston Scientific in Ballybrit.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway’s West End Walk For Galway Hospice Saturday November 17th
October 23, 2018
Childrens’ remains to be exhumed at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site
October 23, 2018
County council chief moves to reassure councillors on greenway strategy approach
October 23, 2018
Final report on county speed limit review to be presented next month

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 23, 2018
Galway’s West End Walk For Galway Hospice Saturday November 17th
October 23, 2018
FAI To Hold Futsal Workshop In Glenamaddy
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK