Relocation survey finds three out of four professionals had no difficulty in finding work in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three out of four professionals who opted to relocate to the West for work didn’t find it difficult to find employment.

That’s one of the key findings of a new study published today which surveyed 200 people who have recently moved to Galway or Mayo.

The report includes responses from professionals who relocated from 21 different countries including Australia, Canada, the United States, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain.

91% said they were happy with their move to the region, while 78% would recommend relocating to Galway or Mayo to others.

Since relocating, 76 percent say there is a better balance between their working and home lives.

Reasons for moving include a better quality of life, career opportunities, lower property prices and more disposable income.

The study was led by recruitment firm Collins McNicholas in conjunction with the IDA and was launched today at Boston Scientific in Ballybrit.