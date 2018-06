Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s relief in the Carna and Cill Chiaráin areas of Connemara following the news that Udaras na Gaeltachta has agreed to draw up a development plan for the region.

It follows a public meeting in the area amid concerns over unemployment and depopulation.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

Photo – Superpass