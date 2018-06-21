15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Refugee solidarity rally and peace vigil to take place in city within two hour timeframe

By GBFM News
June 21, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A solidarity rally to support refugees worldwide and a separate peace vigil will take place in the city within a two-hour timeframe this weekend.

Earlier this week over 100 people gathered at a beach in Salthill to spell out a message of solidarity with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Galway Anti-Racism Network is organising the refugee solidarity rally at noon on Saturday in Eyre Square.

Separately, Galway Alliance Against War will stage a peace vigil at the bottom of Shop Street an hour later.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
