Refugee solidarity rally and peace vigil to take place in city within two hour timeframe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A solidarity rally to support refugees worldwide and a separate peace vigil will take place in the city within a two-hour timeframe this weekend.

Earlier this week over 100 people gathered at a beach in Salthill to spell out a message of solidarity with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Galway Anti-Racism Network is organising the refugee solidarity rally at noon on Saturday in Eyre Square.

Separately, Galway Alliance Against War will stage a peace vigil at the bottom of Shop Street an hour later.

