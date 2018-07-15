15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Reduction in offences for motorists without insurance in the county

By GBFM News
July 15, 2018

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Speeding and driving without insurance offences have decreased in the county according to the latest garda figures.

At a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee, the garda report shows a decrease of 44 per cent in speeding detections in the county in the first 6 months of this year, compared to the same period in 2017.

There was a 38 per cent decrease in the number of offences for driving without insurance and a 10 per cent drop in the number of drink driving detections.

Committee member, Councillor Seosamh O’ Cualain says that people who abide by the law are not rewarded and that motor insurance premiums are now astronomical.

He said his own car insurance has increased by 75 per cent in the past few years.

Chief Superintendent Curley says the reduction in speeding and driving without insurance in the county is partly due to increased checkpoints

