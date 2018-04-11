Record overcrowding at UHG on eve of Taoiseach’s visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is experiencing record overcrowding on the eve of the Taoiseach’s visit to open a new ward.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says there are currently 58 people on trolleys awaiting admission to the hospital.

It’s the worst figure for UHG on record – and the second highest figure in the country today behind Cork University Hospital.

