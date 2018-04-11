15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Record overcrowding at UHG on eve of Taoiseach’s visit

By GBFM News
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is experiencing record overcrowding on the eve of the Taoiseach’s visit to open a new ward.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says there are currently 58 people on trolleys awaiting admission to the hospital.

It’s the worst figure for UHG on record – and the second highest figure in the country today behind Cork University Hospital.

