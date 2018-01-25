15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Record breaking passenger numbers for Galway to Dublin rail line

By GBFM News
January 25, 2018

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A total of 1.8million passenger journeys were recorded on the Galway to Dublin rail line in 2017, the highest figures ever recorded on the route.

It represents a 9% increase on 2016.

The Limerick Galway route also saw a significant increase with passenger journeys jumping from 100,000 in 2016 to 134,000 in 2017.

Iarnrod Eireann says economic improvements, greater numbers of people in employment, and increased tourist numbers visiting the Galway region have all contributed to the increase.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
