Rally to gather support for Connemara greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public rally will be held tomorrow in a bid to gather support for the Galway-Clifden Connemara greenway project.

13 thousand signatures have been gathered by campaigners in support of the cycle route.

Demonstrators will gather at the newly finished Ballynahinch section tomorrow afternoon at 1.

They’re calling on Galway city and county councils to complete the route which would be one of the longest in Ireland taking in Moycullen, Oughterard, Recess, Ballynahinch and Clifden.