Questions raised about county councils level of support for tourism

Questions have been raised about the level of support for tourism throughout the county.

At a meeting of the county council this week, Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg said that Donegal County Council provides very significant support for the promotion of tourism.

He suggested that Galway County Council should also have a greater involvement in the industry.

Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg said that Donegal County Council has seven staff members working on the promotion of tourism in that county.

He asked if Galway could follow suit.

Councillor Ó Tuairisg said Galway – in both the east and west of the county – has a wide range of attributes that could underpin very significant growth in the tourism sector.

However, he said, these advantages had to be promoted and marketed.

County Council CEO, Kevin Kelly, said that while there was not a dedicated tourism unit – all sectors of the council had a role in the industry.

He said they would like to have designated members of staff dealing with tourism specifically but that money and resources are not there.

However, the matter can be reviewed after the next budget, the CEO said.