Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions have been raised as to the whereabouts of almost two million euro in funding set aside for a new fire station in Loughrea.

The matter was raised at a recent meeting of the municipal district, where Councillor Michael Moegie Maher requested an update on the project.

He says that funding of 1.5 and 1.7 million was allocated by the Government towards the provision of a new station around two years ago.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…