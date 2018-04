George McDonagh looks at Day One Of The Punchestown Racing Festival

Today’s Card

3:40 Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase for the Ladies Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m

4:20 Herald Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f

4:55 Killashee Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f

5:30 BoyleSports Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m

6:05 Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f

6:40 Growise Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f

7:15 Dooley Insurances Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f