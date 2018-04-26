Punchestown Day 3 preview

After six-wins out of seven yesterday, Willie Mullins will look to build upon his 48-thousand euro lead on Gordon Elliott in the race for Champion Trainer as the Punchestown Festival enters its third day. Mullins and Paul Townend combined for a treble yesterday, and today they combine for favourite Penhill in the feature race of the day – the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at 5.30pm. The first on an eight-race card goes to post this afternoon at 3.40pm and looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…

George’s selections:

4.15 Three Stars

6.05 Folsom Blue (e/w)

7.15 Redhotfillipeppers