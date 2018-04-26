15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Punchestown Day 3 preview

By Sport GBFM
April 26, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

After six-wins out of seven yesterday, Willie Mullins will look to build upon his 48-thousand euro lead on Gordon Elliott in the race for Champion Trainer as the Punchestown Festival enters its third day. Mullins and Paul Townend combined for a treble yesterday, and today they combine for favourite Penhill in the feature race of the day – the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at 5.30pm. The first on an eight-race card goes to post this afternoon at 3.40pm and looking forward to the action is George McDonagh…

 

George’s selections:

4.15 Three Stars

6.05 Folsom Blue (e/w)

7.15 Redhotfillipeppers

