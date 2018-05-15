15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Public transport users and cyclists to be prioritised at proposed Bonham Quay development

By GBFM News
May 15, 2018

Time posted: 2:34 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing into a planned €100m euro development at Galway docks has heard that public transport users and cyclists will be prioritised over private cars to minimise the traffic impact.

The mixed use development, which will include four 7 and 8 storey office blocks, would have a commuter centre and around 3 times more bike parking than car parking.

The developer Bonham Dock Ltd says it’s following trends in other cities, where employees are becoming more likely to request showers and bike parking than a car parking space.

Tune in to FYI Galway from 5p.m to hear more….

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Warning to Galway farmers after pesticides located in drinking water sources
May 15, 2018
Warning to Galway farmers after pesticides located in drinking water sources
May 15, 2018
Oral hearing on development at Galway Docks hears it described as IFSC for Galway
May 15, 2018
Palestinian solidarity vigil to take place in Eyre Square

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 15, 2018
Lidl Teams of the 2018 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed
May 15, 2018
Fives for Live is back!
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK