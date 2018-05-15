Public transport users and cyclists to be prioritised at proposed Bonham Quay development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing into a planned €100m euro development at Galway docks has heard that public transport users and cyclists will be prioritised over private cars to minimise the traffic impact.

The mixed use development, which will include four 7 and 8 storey office blocks, would have a commuter centre and around 3 times more bike parking than car parking.

The developer Bonham Dock Ltd says it’s following trends in other cities, where employees are becoming more likely to request showers and bike parking than a car parking space.

Tune in to FYI Galway from 5p.m to hear more….