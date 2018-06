Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Ahascragh tomorrow evening (19/06) to present plans for Ahascragh sewerage scheme.

The plan sets out to eliminate the practice of discharging untreated wastewater into the Bunowen river by developing a new wastewater treatment plant.

The meeting takes place in Katie Daly’s Bar in Ahascragh from 5 to 7 tomorrow evening.

