Public meeting to discuss Galway greenway proposal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Athenry tomorrow (21/08) to discuss proposals for a greenway. (21/8)

A petition supporting the call for a greenway on the closed Athenry to Sligo rail line has reached 20 thousand signatures.

The campaign believes the route should be preserved as a tourism and leisure amenity until the restoration of a rail service is feasible.

A public meeting will take place at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry at 8pm tomorrow evening to discuss the proposal.

Another meeting for businesses will take place at the Correlea Court Hotel in Tuam on Wednesday evening.