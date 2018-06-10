15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Public meeting to discuss controversial plan for city Westwood Hotel

By GBFM News
June 10, 2018

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in the city tomorrow to discuss controversial plans for the Westwood Hotel in Upper Newcastle (11/6).

Planning permission is sought by NTM ROI Seed Capital LP to demolish the building and replace it with student accommodation comprising 394 bedrooms.

The firm has now lodged a strategic housing development application with An Bord Pleanala with submissions accepted until June 28th.

The ‘Save the Westwood’ campaign group opposes the plan and is leading a public meeting – the latest in a long-running campaign – to discuss local concerns.

It’ll take place at Bushypark school hall tomorrow evening at 8.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Film star Liam Neeson in talks to produce film on Tuam Mother and Baby Home
Galway V Dublin – The Commentary
June 10, 2018
Film star Liam Neeson in talks to produce film on Tuam Mother and Baby Home
June 10, 2018
Gaeltacht Minister to launch new innovation hub in Carraroe
June 9, 2018
Major access changes to go ahead at Laurencetown school

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 10, 2018
Galway V Dublin – The Commentary
June 9, 2018
Galway show they mean business from the start
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK