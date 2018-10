Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public meeting to discuss the collapse of Dunkellin Bridge is to be held next month.

Last month, Dunkellin Bridge collapsed while it was undergoing works resulting in the closure of the Kilcornan Wood road being extended by 8 weeks.

At present, engineering consultants are assessing the damage and the structural integrity of the remaining three arches of the bridge.

