Sports Sunday

Public meeting over proposed expansion of quarry near Claregalway

By GBFM News
September 2, 2018

Time posted: 11:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss plans to expand a quarry in the Claregalway area.

Harrington Concrete and Quarries have lodged a planning application for further development of a site in Corrandrum and is seeking permission for 25 years.

The proposal would include the extraction of rock from an area of over 4 hectares, to be undertaken via blasting down to a depth of 5 metres.

However, the Corrandrum District Residents Association say people have complained about dust, noise and traffic issues resulting from the existing quarry.

The meeting will be held at Corrandrum National School tomorrow evening at 8.30pm.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12…

