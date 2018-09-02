Public meeting over proposed expansion of quarry near Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss plans to expand a quarry in the Claregalway area.

Harrington Concrete and Quarries have lodged a planning application for further development of a site in Corrandrum and is seeking permission for 25 years.

The proposal would include the extraction of rock from an area of over 4 hectares, to be undertaken via blasting down to a depth of 5 metres.

However, the Corrandrum District Residents Association say people have complained about dust, noise and traffic issues resulting from the existing quarry.

The meeting will be held at Corrandrum National School tomorrow evening at 8.30pm.

