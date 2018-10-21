Public meeting on Ireland’s health system to take place in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on health will take place in Athenry tomorrow.

The event is organised by Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte – who says action is urgently needed as Ireland’s health service faces crisis after crisis.

Topics to be discussed include waiting lists, mental health services, home help, rural GPs, and child and adolescent services.

Fianna Fail spokesperson for health, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, will also be in attendance on the night.

The public meeting will take place at the Raheen Woods Hotel tomorrow evening at 8.

Deputy Rabbitte says recruitment is also a major issue within the health system.

