Public meeting of policing committee planned for Gort

By GBFM News
November 1, 2018

Time posted: 11:25 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee will take place in Gort next week. (5/11)

Each year the committee holds one of its meetings at a location in the county, where members of the public can attend and ask questions about matters in the community.

Gardaí will be in attendance to present the latest garda figures and there will be discussion on education and awareness, illegal dumping and crime prevention.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

The public meeting on policing will take place at O’ Sullivan’s hotel in Gort next Monday evening at 7 o’ clock.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
