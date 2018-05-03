15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades

By GBFM News
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 10:25 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Information for householders in Galway who want to upgrade homes to make them more energy efficient will be provided at an event in Headford later today.

Galway- Roscommon T.D and Minister, Denis Naughten and Galway West Junior Minister Seán Kyne are organising meetings to explain how to apply for the government’s deep retrofit grant scheme.

The scheme was introduced by Minister Naughten for the first time last year and he wants to increase the uptake of the grants, particularly for rural homeowners.

Irish Rural Link will host a meeting about the scheme at the Anglers Rest in Headford at 7 this evening.

Minister Naughten explains what benefits the grant can provide for householders.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 3rd May, 2018
Three Galway projects included in first round €1bn flood relief programme
May 3, 2018
Long awaited Portiuncula maternity review to be published this evening
May 3, 2018
Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility
May 3, 2018
Three Galway projects included in first round €1bn flood relief programme

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 3, 2018
Jack Canning of Galway named as a Bord Gáis Energy Ambassador For The 2018 Season
May 3, 2018
New CEO of Rowing Ireland Appointed
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK