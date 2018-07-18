15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public information session on Clifden Local Area Plan

By GBFM News
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information session on a Local Area Plan for Clifden will take place tomorrow (19/07).

The plan aims to guide how the town and environs physically develops over the next six years.

The meeting takes place at Clifden Library on Market Street from 2.30pm to 7.30pm tomorrow.

It’s part of the public consultation period which closes on Friday August 17th.

The draft plan, together with an SEA environmental report and a strategic flood risk assessment are on public display as part of the process.

The documents can be viewed at the Planning Office at County Buildings, Clifden Area Office and Clifden Library.

