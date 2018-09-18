15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Public consultation on regeneration of Nuns’ Island in the city to begin next month

By GBFM News
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and Galway City Council have taken the next step in their plan to regenerate the Nuns’ Island area of the city.

The university announced today that planning consultants BDP have been appointed to assist in drafting a plan of action for the redevelopment of the area.

The master plan will examine the former industrial area in order to develop a strategy that can make the best use of the residential, commercial, cultural and educational zoning of the area.

The next phase of the collaboration will involve a series of public consultations with local residents, business owners and stake holders beginning in October and November.

According to NUI Galway, the public engagements will play a key role in informing the development of the master plan itself.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says he would like the final masterplan to benefit both the university and the city.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Strong Galway campaign for European road safety day
September 18, 2018
Strong Galway campaign for European road safety day
September 18, 2018
Wave topping warning for Salthill ahead of Storm Ali
September 18, 2018
Survey highlights lack of succession plans for food & agribusiness sector in west

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 18, 2018
New research examines the realities of being a senior inter-county player
September 18, 2018
Donie Greene Memorial Tournament to take place this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK