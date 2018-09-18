Public consultation on regeneration of Nuns’ Island in the city to begin next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and Galway City Council have taken the next step in their plan to regenerate the Nuns’ Island area of the city.

The university announced today that planning consultants BDP have been appointed to assist in drafting a plan of action for the redevelopment of the area.

The master plan will examine the former industrial area in order to develop a strategy that can make the best use of the residential, commercial, cultural and educational zoning of the area.

The next phase of the collaboration will involve a series of public consultations with local residents, business owners and stake holders beginning in October and November.

According to NUI Galway, the public engagements will play a key role in informing the development of the master plan itself.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says he would like the final masterplan to benefit both the university and the city.