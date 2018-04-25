Public consultation meeting on major South Galway flood plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the coming weeks on a major flood mitigation project in South Galway.

The region has been severely impacted by flooding in recent years – leaving roads impassable and residents trapped in their homes.

Consultants Ryan Hanley are currently working on the major plan for the South Galway region.

They are currently visiting residents across the area to collect data on their flooding experience, and any photos they have of recent flooding events.

Council officials are meeting with Coillte next week to speak about concerns over the run off from Sliabh Aughty – which contributes significantly to flooding in the low lying parts of South Galway.

The general public will have its first chance to have a say on the South Galway plans at a meeting at O’Sullivans in Gort on the 3rd of May between 3 and 9pm.

Consultants and council officials will be on-hand to outline the plans and address any concerns.

