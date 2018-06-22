15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public consultation launched on patronage of new Galway secondary school

By GBFM News
June 22, 2018

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – From this morning, parents can have their say on the patronage of a new secondary school planned for the city catchment area.

The Department of Education has launched a new Online Patronage Process System to brief the public on four new schools planned nationwide.

Included is a second level school set to be located either in the city or Oranmore, which will have a capacity of around 1,000 pupils.

Four patrons have applied to run the new school – Educate Together, Scoil Sinéad Limited, the GRETB and the Bishop of Tuam, Killala & Achonry.

It’s expected the new school would open in 2019.

Parents can have their say on the running of the school from today, by visiting patronage.education.gov.ie.

Galway West Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne says a report will be prepared for the Education Minister following the consultation.

