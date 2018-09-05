Provisional National Football League Fixtures Revealed

The Galway Senior Footballers will open their Allianz National Football League Season on Sunday the 27th with a home game against Cavan.

This follows the release of the provisional fixtures by the Irish Independent.

Kevin Walsh’s side will then travel to Croke Park for a Saturday evening date with Dublin in a repeat of this year’s League Final on the 2nd of February.

Galway will be away to Monaghan, Mayo and Tyrone and at home to Kerry and Roscommon in their remaining games between the 9th of February and the last game of the league on the 24th of March.

Here is the full provisional fixtures list for Division One….

2019 Allianz Football League Provisional Fixtures

Saturday 26 January

Division 1 round 1

(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon

Sunday 27 January

Division 1 round 1

(2.0): Kerry v Tyrone

TBC Galway v Cavan

TBC Monaghan v Dublin

Saturday 2 February

Division 1 round 2

(7.0): Dublin v Galway

Sunday 3 February

Division 1 round 2

(2.0): Cavan v Kerry

TBC Roscommon v Monaghan

TBC Tyrone v Mayo

Saturday 9 February

Division 1 round 3

(7.0): Kerry v Dublin

(7.0): Mayo v Cavan

(7.0): Monaghan v Galway

Sunday 10 February

Division 1 round 3

(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone

Saturday 23 February

Division 1 round 4

(7.0): Dublin v Mayo

(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan

Sunday 24 February

Division 1 round 4

(2.0): Galway v Kerry

TBC Cavan v Roscommon

Saturday 2 March

Division 1 round 5

(7.0): Mayo v Galway

(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan

Sunday 3 March

Division 1 round 5

(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin

TBC Kerry v Monaghan

Saturday 16 March

Division 1 round 6

(2.0): Galway v Roscommon

(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone

(7.0): Kerry v Mayo

(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan

Sunday 24 March

Division 1 round 7

(2.0): Cavan v Dublin

(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan

(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry

(2.0): Tyrone v Galway