Provisional National Football League Fixtures Revealed

The Galway Senior Footballers will open their Allianz National Football League Season on Sunday the 27th with a home game against Cavan.
This follows the release of the provisional fixtures by the Irish Independent.
Kevin Walsh’s side will then travel to Croke Park for a Saturday evening date with Dublin in a repeat of this year’s League Final on the 2nd of February.
Galway will be away to Monaghan, Mayo and Tyrone and at home to Kerry and Roscommon in their remaining games between the 9th of February and the last game of the league on the 24th of March.
Here is the full provisional fixtures list for Division One….
2019 Allianz Football League Provisional Fixtures
Saturday 26 January
Division 1 round 1
(7.0): Mayo v Roscommon
Sunday 27 January
Division 1 round 1
(2.0): Kerry v Tyrone
TBC Galway v Cavan
TBC Monaghan v Dublin
Saturday 2 February
Division 1 round 2
(7.0): Dublin v Galway
Sunday 3 February
Division 1 round 2
(2.0): Cavan v Kerry
TBC Roscommon v Monaghan
TBC Tyrone v Mayo
Saturday 9 February
Division 1 round 3
(7.0): Kerry v Dublin
(7.0): Mayo v Cavan
(7.0): Monaghan v Galway
Sunday 10 February
Division 1 round 3
(2.0): Roscommon v Tyrone
Saturday 23 February
Division 1 round 4
(7.0): Dublin v Mayo
(7.0): Tyrone v Monaghan
Sunday 24 February
Division 1 round 4
(2.0): Galway v Kerry
TBC Cavan v Roscommon
Saturday 2 March
Division 1 round 5
(7.0): Mayo v Galway
(7.0): Tyrone v Cavan
Sunday 3 March
Division 1 round 5
(2.0): Roscommon v Dublin
TBC Kerry v Monaghan
Saturday 16 March
Division 1 round 6
(2.0): Galway v Roscommon
(7.0): Dublin v Tyrone
(7.0): Kerry v Mayo
(7.0): Monaghan v Cavan
Sunday 24 March
Division 1 round 7
(2.0): Cavan v Dublin
(2.0): Mayo v Monaghan
(2.0): Roscommon v Kerry
(2.0): Tyrone v Galway