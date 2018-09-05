Provisional Fixtures Released For 2019 National Hurling league

Galway’s Senior Hurlers will open their campaign for In Division One of the National Hurling League on Sunday the 27th of January with a home game against Laois according to the Provisional fixtures revealed by the Irish Independent.
No venue or time has been confirmed for the game.
That will be followed by an away trip to Carlow on February 3rd and a home game against Dublin on the 17th of February.
Galway’s last two league games are both away to Offaly and Waterford on the 24th of February and 3rd of March respectively.
League champions Kilkenny will commence their 2019 Division 1A campaign with a home fixture against Cork. Brian Cody and the Cats will entertain the Rebels in round 1 which is pencilled in for Sunday, January 27th.
All-Ireland winners Limerick will travel to Wexford to take on Davy Fitzgerald’s side on the opening weekend.
Here is the Division One A and One B provisional fixtures list in full…
Saturday 26 January
Division 1A round 1
(7.0): Tipperary v Clare
Sunday 27 January
Division 1A round 1
(2.0): Kilkenny v Cork
(2.0): Wexford v Limerick
Division 1B round 1
(2.0): Waterford v Offaly
TBC Galway v Laois
Saturday 2 February
Division 1A round 2
(7.0): Limerick v Tipperary
Sunday 3 February
Division 1A round 2
(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny
(2.0): Cork v Wexford
Division 1B round 2
(2.0): Carlow v Galway
(2.0): Laois v Waterford
(2.0): Offaly v Dublin
Saturday 16 February
Division 1A round 3
(7.0): Cork v Clare
Division 1B round 3
(7.0): Laois v Offaly
(7.0): Waterford v Carlow
Sunday 17 February
Division 1A round 3
(2.0): Kilkenny v Limerick
(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary
Division 1B round 3
(2.0): Galway v Dublin
Sunday 24 February
Division 1A round 4
(2.0): Clare v Wexford
(2.0): Tipperary v Kilkenny
TBC Limerick v Cork
Division 1B round 4
(2.0): Carlow v Laois
(2.0): Dublin v Waterford
TBC Offaly v Galway
Sunday 3 March
Division 1A round 5
(2.0): Clare v Limerick
(2.0): Cork v Tipperary
(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny
Division 1B round 5
(2.0): Carlow v Offaly
(2.0): Dublin v Laois
(2.0): Waterford v Galway