Provisional Fixtures Released For 2019 National Hurling league

Galway’s Senior Hurlers will open their campaign for In Division One of the National Hurling League on Sunday the 27th of January with a home game against Laois according to the Provisional fixtures revealed by the Irish Independent.

No venue or time has been confirmed for the game.

That will be followed by an away trip to Carlow on February 3rd and a home game against Dublin on the 17th of February.

Galway’s last two league games are both away to Offaly and Waterford on the 24th of February and 3rd of March respectively.

League champions Kilkenny will commence their 2019 Division 1A campaign with a home fixture against Cork. Brian Cody and the Cats will entertain the Rebels in round 1 which is pencilled in for Sunday, January 27th.

All-Ireland winners Limerick will travel to Wexford to take on Davy Fitzgerald’s side on the opening weekend.

Here is the Division One A and One B provisional fixtures list in full…

Saturday 26 January

Division 1A round 1

(7.0): Tipperary v Clare

Sunday 27 January

Division 1A round 1

(2.0): Kilkenny v Cork

(2.0): Wexford v Limerick

Division 1B round 1

(2.0): Waterford v Offaly

TBC Galway v Laois

Saturday 2 February

Division 1A round 2

(7.0): Limerick v Tipperary

Sunday 3 February

Division 1A round 2

(2.0): Clare v Kilkenny

(2.0): Cork v Wexford

Division 1B round 2

(2.0): Carlow v Galway

(2.0): Laois v Waterford

(2.0): Offaly v Dublin

Saturday 16 February

Division 1A round 3

(7.0): Cork v Clare

Division 1B round 3

(7.0): Laois v Offaly

(7.0): Waterford v Carlow

Sunday 17 February

Division 1A round 3

(2.0): Kilkenny v Limerick

(2.0): Wexford v Tipperary

Division 1B round 3

(2.0): Galway v Dublin

Sunday 24 February

Division 1A round 4

(2.0): Clare v Wexford

(2.0): Tipperary v Kilkenny

TBC Limerick v Cork

Division 1B round 4

(2.0): Carlow v Laois

(2.0): Dublin v Waterford

TBC Offaly v Galway

Sunday 3 March

Division 1A round 5

(2.0): Clare v Limerick

(2.0): Cork v Tipperary

(2.0): Wexford v Kilkenny

Division 1B round 5

(2.0): Carlow v Offaly

(2.0): Dublin v Laois

(2.0): Waterford v Galway