The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Protest to be held outside comedy show at city’s Black Box Theatre

By GBFM News
September 7, 2018

Time posted: 5:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the LGBT+ community in Galway will stage a protest in the city this weekend against a performance at the Black Box Theatre.

Polish comedian and traveler, Wojciech Cejrowski will deliver American-style stand-up comedy in Polish called ‘The Jersey to Butbs.’

AMACH LGBT Galway says it contacted Town Hall Theatre, which looks after bookings at the Black Box Theatre.

It says it’s concerned about what it claims is potential discriminatory content from the performer, which it is says some members find homophobic.

The group plans to hold a peaceful protest at the Black Box Theatre at 7p.m tomorrow.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Town Hall Theatre says it has contacted the promoter about concerns.

The promoter says the show is a presentation about Mr Cejrowski’s travel to Mexico and the Town Hall Theatre is assured that it does not touch political or religious themes.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
