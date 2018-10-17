15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Protective Services Unit proposed for new Garda HQ in city

By GBFM News
October 17, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been an increase of almost 30 per cent on the number of reported sexual assaults in the county in the first nine months of the year.

The figure was revealed at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week.

There were 37 reported sexual assaults between January and September compared to the same period last year.

There was also a 2 per cent increase in breaches of barring and safety orders.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley said many of the cases are historical and gardaí are following lines of enquiry in all cases.

The Chief has also put together the business plan and is seeking expressions of interest for a Protective Services Unit for the western region based at the new Garda Headquarters in Renmore.

It’s understood it would have 10 staff.

