Proposed Salthill apartment development subject of appeal

By GBFM News
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of an apartment block in Salthill has encountered a setback.

Galway City Council granted planning permission to Foxfield Inns in June for the apartments at San Antonio Terrace.

That decision is now being appealed by a third party to An Bord Pleanála.

The development at San Antonio Terrace would involve the demolition of an old building and the construction of a new apartment block.

It would have 4 ground floor apartments and 4 duplex apartments overhead.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, a third party claims that the rights and amenities of local residents will be seriously curtailed if the development goes ahead as currently outlined.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
