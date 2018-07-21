Proposed Connemara marine park highlighted in new Gaeltacht strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new strategic development plan for the Gaeltacht has highlighted a proposed Marine Industries Park in Connemara as a key development.

Pairc na Mara, which would be located at Cill Chiaráin, is a cornerstone of the plan published by Udaras na Gaeltachta.

The proposed Marine Industries Park in Cill Chiaráin has been in the pipeline for some years and its importance in the Údarás na Gaeltachta plans is highlighted in a new 3 year strategy.

Marine based industries such as aquaculture and seaweed form the basis for the plan with research and development facilities included.

However, the Marine Park faces immediate obstacles as planning permission given for preliminary work and offices has been appealed to an Bord Pleanála by the group, Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages.

A decision on this appeal is due in mid August and the outcome could be a key factor in whether or not the Marine Park will take shape as proposed.

The Údarás strategy has a focus on enterprise, innovation and the Irish language with a shift towards apprenticeships and industry related training.

Údarás CEO, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh says that this emphasis on specific training for newer industries has the potential to be very beneficial in the Gaeltacht.