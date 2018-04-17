Proposal to move Tuam superloo to popular walking spot

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam councillors are hoping to move the town’s so-called ‘superloo’ to one of the area’s popular walking spots.

The facility, which is currently based at Vicar Street car park, has been out of order for around two years.

The Tuam district ringfences over 22 thousand euro a year in its budget for the upkeep of the facility – but it’s been suggested the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Councillor Karey McHugh has asked the council to investigate whether it’d be possible to move the superloo to Knockma or Castlehackett where it could be used by walkers.

